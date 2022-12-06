Captrust Financial Advisors Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 596.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PBW traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.26. The stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,685. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $81.75.

