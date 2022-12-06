Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Orange were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orange during the first quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. 6,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,510. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $12.71.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

ORAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Orange from €10.00 ($10.53) to €10.50 ($11.05) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Orange from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

