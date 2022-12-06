Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires New Shares in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 83,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PWOD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,193. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $184.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

