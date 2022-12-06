Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New $4.23 Million Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 452,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,000. Zoom Video Communications accounts for 1.6% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Zoom Video Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 425,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,392 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $251,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.18. 41,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,694,783. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of -0.33. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $205.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.72.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

