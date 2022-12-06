Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at ATB Capital

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB raised their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Capital Power to C$56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$52.20.
Capital Power Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of CPX stock opened at C$47.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.79. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$36.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20.
About Capital Power
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.
