Capital Impact Advisors LLC Takes Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth $15,624,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,579,000 after buying an additional 89,278 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 73,883 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 140.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 106,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 62,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 48.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 153,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 50,231 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $159.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.84. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $117.45 and a 52-week high of $165.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. CL King lifted their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

