Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 657 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for about 0.7% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after acquiring an additional 417,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after buying an additional 347,807 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Synopsys by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,922,000 after buying an additional 300,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,783,090,000 after buying an additional 281,929 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $89,309,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $331.27 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.40.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

