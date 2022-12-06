Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 237 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $857,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 26.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 193.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,448,000 after purchasing an additional 180,593 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $335.82 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.50 and its 200 day moving average is $257.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $494,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,372 shares of company stock worth $56,077,771. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

