Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 2,220 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Omnicell makes up about 1.3% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 1.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,866,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 1,045.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 884,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,616,000 after buying an additional 807,348 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Omnicell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,102,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Omnicell Stock Performance

OMCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Omnicell from $145.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.19 and a 52-week high of $185.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Omnicell Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.