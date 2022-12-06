Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 2,059 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after buying an additional 326,637 shares during the period. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,772,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $6,665,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,812,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $3,375,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $55.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -555.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IEP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.