Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases 1,771 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,723.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 23.4% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 20,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
