Capital Impact Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SANM. Sidoti raised Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Sanmina to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Sanmina Stock Down 3.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of SANM opened at $65.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

