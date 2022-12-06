Capital Impact Advisors LLC Lowers Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in AAON in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAON in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAON in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AAON by 81.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in AAON by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $25,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $275,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,417.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 439 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $25,023.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,395 shares of company stock worth $3,973,915 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAON Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AAON to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

AAON stock opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day moving average of $59.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 0.81. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $83.79.

AAON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

