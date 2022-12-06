Capital Impact Advisors LLC Grows Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,753 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of PubMatic worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 132.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 47.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 476.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 309,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic

In other PubMatic news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $605,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,570 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PubMatic Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.68.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading

