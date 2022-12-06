Capital Impact Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the quarter. Global Blood Therapeutics comprises about 0.7% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GBT. Truist Financial lowered Global Blood Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $73.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.88.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

