Capital Impact Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,548 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alector by 99.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alector by 75.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alector by 199.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Alector had a negative net margin of 102.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.19%. The company had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alector has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

