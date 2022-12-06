Candlestick Capital Management LP Purchases 375,000 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 166.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.5% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $99,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $498,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 86,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.98. 32,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,298. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.96. The company has a market cap of $250.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

