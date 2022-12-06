Candlestick Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,393,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mastercard Stock Down 2.2 %
Mastercard stock traded down $7.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.14. 44,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $334.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.49.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard
In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.35.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
