Candlestick Capital Management LP Invests $69.12 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,118,000. Philip Morris International comprises 1.8% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,878 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,407 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.47. 35,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,882,195. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

