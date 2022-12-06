Candlestick Capital Management LP Invests $37.77 Million in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,767,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,250,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,176,389,000 after acquiring an additional 473,004 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,463,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $813,637,000 after acquiring an additional 197,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Lear by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LEA. Cowen raised their target price on Lear to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.54.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.49. 1,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,203. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.95.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.79%.

In related news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,839.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,839.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $207,074.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,114 shares of company stock worth $6,040,402. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

