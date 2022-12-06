Candlestick Capital Management LP Has $52.55 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 118.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up 1.3% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of Aptiv worth $52,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin lifted its stake in Aptiv by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 5,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,913,055. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.29. 8,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,798. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.83.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

