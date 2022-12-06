Candlestick Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Candlestick Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,000 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.88% of Celsius worth $43,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 0.4% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 51,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Celsius by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 7.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Celsius by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,674.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CELH traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $114.17. 4,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,987. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.01 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.08. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $119.73.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Celsius from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

