Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Increases Dividend to $0.73 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.733 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$172.35 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$137.26 and a 12-month high of C$174.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$159.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$154.55.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total value of C$1,561,341.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at C$3,454,299.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Canadian National Railway

CNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$149.50 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$157.53.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

