Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Cut to C$66.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price lowered by Barclays from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$67.54.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of CM opened at C$58.82 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$55.35 and a 1 year high of C$83.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$63.58. The firm has a market cap of C$53.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.46.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 47.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

