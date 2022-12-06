Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target to C$64.00

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Sigma Lithium Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGML opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.67 and a beta of 0.26. Sigma Lithium has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $39.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGML. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 6,362.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,401 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $11,466,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,903,000. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,011,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

