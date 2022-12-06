Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$66.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$75.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$78.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$72.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$67.54.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 1.0 %

TSE CM opened at C$58.82 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$55.35 and a twelve month high of C$83.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.58. The stock has a market cap of C$53.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.46.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.05%.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.