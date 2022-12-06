Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford Sells 7,500 Shares

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford sold 7,500 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.10, for a total transaction of C$495,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,289,412.70.

Shares of CGY traded down C$1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$65.47. 10,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,465. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$58.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.56. Calian Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$51.99 and a one year high of C$72.11. The firm has a market cap of C$759.91 million and a P/E ratio of 55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of Montreal cut their price objective on shares of Calian Group to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$85.00 price target on shares of Calian Group in a report on Friday, November 25th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 price objective on Calian Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Calian Group from C$95.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$80.00.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

