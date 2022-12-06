Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Trading Up 7.4%

Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 160 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.77). Approximately 4,828 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.65).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 144.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 150.15. The company has a current ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,900.00.

About Caledonian Trust

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

