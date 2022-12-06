Caffyns plc (CFYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CFYN stock opened at GBX 500 ($6.10) on Tuesday. Caffyns has a 52-week low of GBX 450 ($5.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 650 ($7.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 526.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 545.38. The company has a market capitalization of £14.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.71.

In other Caffyns news, insider Simon G. M. Caffyn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.10), for a total value of £25,000 ($30,484.09).

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, LEVC, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

