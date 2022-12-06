Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46.84 Million

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a total market cap of $120.67 million and approximately $46.84 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0455 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Business Platform Tomato Coin

Business Platform Tomato Coin was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. The official website for Business Platform Tomato Coin is bptckr.com. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

