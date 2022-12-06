Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the period. Bunge comprises 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BG. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BG. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

BG stock opened at $93.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.71. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

