Brokerages Set Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Target Price at $223.83

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Soitec from €175.00 ($184.21) to €200.00 ($210.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Soitec from €263.00 ($276.84) to €272.00 ($286.32) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Soitec from €190.00 ($200.00) to €170.00 ($178.95) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Soitec Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLOIY opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.22. Soitec has a 52-week low of $66.93 and a 52-week high of $95.20.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

