Brokerages Set CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Target Price at C$75.75

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$75.75.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.
CCL Industries Stock Down 0.8 %
TSE CCL.B opened at C$61.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$53.36 and a 1-year high of C$69.38.
About CCL Industries
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
