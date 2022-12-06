Brokerages Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) PT at $118.00

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $111.02 on Tuesday. Allegion has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average of $101.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

In other news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Allegion by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

