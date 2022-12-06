BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BRSP. Jonestrading began coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.
BrightSpire Capital Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BRSP opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $900.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. BrightSpire Capital has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
BrightSpire Capital Company Profile
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
