BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BRSP. Jonestrading began coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of BRSP opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $900.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. BrightSpire Capital has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 39.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,820,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after buying an additional 67,823 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 11.4% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,916,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after buying an additional 195,653 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 757.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 1,346,560 shares during the period. Finally, Rush Island Management LP increased its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 19.8% during the first quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,378,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after buying an additional 227,868 shares during the period. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

