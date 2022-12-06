Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives $96.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.00.

BNTGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brenntag from €96.00 ($101.05) to €98.00 ($103.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Brenntag Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

