Braintrust (BTRST) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

Braintrust (BTRST) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. During the last week, Braintrust has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Braintrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $79.43 million and $814,037.21 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Braintrust

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

