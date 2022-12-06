Brahman Capital Corp. Sells 125,905 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Brahman Capital Corp. lowered its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,507,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,905 shares during the period. Vertiv accounts for 6.3% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brahman Capital Corp. owned approximately 1.73% of Vertiv worth $53,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $1,175,000. HM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 18.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo acquired 71,600 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,684.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertiv Stock Down 0.3 %

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

VRT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 33,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,685. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.66%.

About Vertiv

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.