BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 560 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 560 ($6.83) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BP.B. UBS Group set a GBX 510 ($6.22) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 690 ($8.41) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.71) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.71) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 560 ($6.83) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 166 ($2.02) on Friday. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 1 year low of GBX 162 ($1.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 189.50 ($2.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 166.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 172.39. The stock has a market cap of £33.21 billion and a PE ratio of -2.32.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

