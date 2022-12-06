BMO Capital Markets Lowers Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PEB. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PEB opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.85%.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $295,902.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,821,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,322,000 after purchasing an additional 776,243 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,245,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 938,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 661,149 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,228,000 after purchasing an additional 636,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,789,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

