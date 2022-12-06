BMO Capital Markets Boosts Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target to C$6.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FSM has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 259,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,349. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,274 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,690,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,597 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,781,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,037,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after buying an additional 573,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

