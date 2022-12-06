BMO Capital Markets Boosts Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target to C$6.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
FSM has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.
Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance
Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 259,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,349. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89.
Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.