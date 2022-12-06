Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 4,300 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,210,000 after acquiring an additional 772,925 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.28. The company had a trading volume of 90,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.54 and a 1-year high of $141.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average of $96.43. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.90.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.