Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 348.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 104,458 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,089,000 after buying an additional 1,945,340 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,726,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,820,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,856,000 after purchasing an additional 218,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,400 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GDX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,351,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.