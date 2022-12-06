BlueArk (BRK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $60.22 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $60.22 million and approximately $680,469.94 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00188128 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $633,733.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

