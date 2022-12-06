Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Shares Gap Down to $24.11

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.11, but opened at $23.15. Blucora shares last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28.

Insider Activity

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Blucora had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blucora news, Director Kanayalal Amritlal Kotecha purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $118,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,460.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blucora

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Blucora by 113.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Blucora by 104.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Blucora by 77.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Blucora during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Blucora during the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

(Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.