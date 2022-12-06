BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.6% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $712.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $647.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $649.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $933.06.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 53.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.92.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

