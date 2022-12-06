Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Blackbaud Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $58.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.66. Blackbaud has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $261.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $60,131.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,703.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 33.5% during the second quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 9,751,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,510,000 after buying an additional 186,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,105,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,929,000 after buying an additional 81,336 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,648,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,546,000 after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,896,000 after purchasing an additional 85,570 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

