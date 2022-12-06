Bitsubishi Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $27.02 Billion (BITSU)

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Bitsubishi token can now be bought for approximately $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitsubishi has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Bitsubishi has a market cap of $27.02 billion and $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $987.37 or 0.05820906 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00503043 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,148.86 or 0.30332324 BTC.

Bitsubishi Profile

Bitsubishi’s launch date was April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. Bitsubishi’s official website is bitsubishi.net. The official message board for Bitsubishi is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitsubishi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

