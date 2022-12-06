Bitcoin SV Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $795.95 million and $23.73 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.36 or 0.00243979 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,953.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.63 or 0.00652613 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00057230 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000699 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,244,383 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
