Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Hits $5.36 on Top Exchanges (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $65.44 million and approximately $9.62 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for about $5.36 or 0.00031516 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. It launched on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,403 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,403.24518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 5.27281376 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $4,766,376.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

